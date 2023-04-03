KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — The NAACP held a press conference at Danielson Superior Court on Monday to call for the state to maintain hate crime charges against a former Wendy’s manager who used a racial slur toward a school basketball team.

The NAACP is seeking justice for Dante Adams and Denzel Washington, who are Woodstock Academy Basketball coaches who said Brett White, 22, called them the N-word back in February, when they went to order food at the Plainfield Wendy’s restaurant.

“What do we want. Justice. When do we want it. Now,” chanted members of the NAACP who were out in full force outside the Danielson Superior Courthouse.

Former Plainfield Wendy’s manager says he ‘shouldn’t have used’ racial slur at team

White, was in Danielson Superior Court on Monday to face charges of breach of peace, intimidation based on bigotry or bias, and deprivation of a persons equal rights and privileges by force or threat. The latter two are hate crime charges.

“We are here today to implore upon the state’s attorney’s office to not accept a plea deal which will hide this action,” said Leah Ralls, president of the Windham/Willimantic Branch of the NAACP.

White may be eligible for Accelerated Rehabilitation or AR which is a program for first time offenders. Something the NAACP does not want to see happen.

“Obviously this is a hate crime. For the judge to find it’s not of a serious nature we would have some serious problems with that,” said Michael Jefferson, an attorney with the NAACP.

“I’m just trying to get everything in order situated just so I can try to be a better person,” White said. “I know I messed up.”

Wendy’s manager in Plainfield accused of using racial slurs, refusing to serve high school basketball team

“He feels bad about what happened and wants to do all the right things to correct it,” said White’s Attorney Rich Rothstein. “He’s in therapy. He wanted to reach out to the people to apologize and they said no.”

“I’m speaking on their behalf, and we will absolutely object to the AR,” Jefferson said.

White’s case was continued until May 18. He has yet to enter a plea on the charges he faces.

“We want the result of this case to be visible on his legal record so the next restaurant that he may apply for a job at will know exactly who they are,” Ralls said.

White says even now he has been unable to find a job because of what he did.