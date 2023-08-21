A damage report from a tornado that touched down on Aug. 18, 2023 in Scotland. (Source: National Weather Service)

SCOTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — An EF-1 tornado touched down on Friday morning in Scotland, the National Weather Service announced Monday afternoon.

The tornado was on the ground from 7:53 a.m. to 7:59 a.m. and reached winds of 100 mph. The tornado traveled for about 2.7 miles, carving damage 200 yards across.

No one was injured or killed.

Scotland’s tornado was one of five that touched down due to the storm.

News 8 drone video shows several trees knocked down on the property surrounding the Beaver Brook Saw Shop on Huntington Road. Trees littered that street and others in town, shutting them down.