CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A funnel cloud spotted Saturday evening near Chaplin did not touch down as a tornado, according to an announcement Monday from the National Weather Service.

The funnel cloud “came dangerously close to touching down but never did so,” the agency announced.

Doppler radar spotted a rotating thunderstorm between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in central and eastern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service. The agency issued a tornado warning in response.

Videos and photos show the large funnel cloud starting in Manchester, traveling to Storrs and then reaching Killingly.

A survey done in Chaplin, Hampton, Brooklyn, Plainfield and Killingly didn’t find any damage consistent of a tornado, according to the National Weather Service. Trees were downed near Pine Acres Lake in Hampton, but authorities don’t know when they fell.

Although there was no tornado, a microburst in Manchester reached gusts of up to 80 mph and downed about 30 trees in the city center.