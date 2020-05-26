New mural about missing the human touch amid pandemic social separation is bringing Willimantic together

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — With so many separated from those they love – and even strangers – during the COVID-19 pandemic, a mural about missing the human touch is bringing Willimantic together.

The piece can be found on Main Street, right next to Cafemantic. It’s a collaboration between owner Andy Gutt and artist Ben Keller.

“We finally settled on Michelangelo’s creation of Adam with the two hands touching,” said Keller.

“I thought, why don’t we take this building that’s not being used for anything and Ben’s talent and use it to create a dialogue about what we’re all experiencing right now,” said Gutt.

The mural took just days to complete, but since it’s gone up they say the response around town has been overwhelming.

“There’s a search for meaning and people have been applying different meaning to it on very different levels,” said Gutt.

“I think every piece of street art can be interpreted in so many ways,” said Keller.

His take on the iconic painting was meant to portray how we’re all missing human connection during this crisis.

“That, I think, resonated with him,” said Gutt.