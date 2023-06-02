A sign outside of school during the COVID-19 pandemic

NORTH WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire caused a school in North Windham to close for the day.

Friday morning CH Barrows STEM Academy had to evacuate due to a pickup truck being on fire near the school. The fire caused damage to the side of the school. No injuries have been reported.

The superintendent told News 8 that the fire is out, but around 7:15 a.m., the fire marshal recommended they close the school.

No other schools in the area are affected and will remain open.

Students that have already been picked up by the school bus, will be brought back to their bus stops, and their parents will pick them up from their bus stop.

This is all the information we have at this time.