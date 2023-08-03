PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An Oakdale man was seriously injured after a tractor trailer collided with his truck, according to police.

Romeo Sarmiento, 41, was driving south on Norwich Road in a 2005 Ford F-150 and was turning into a parking lot when he was rear-ended by a tractor trailer.

Sarmiento was brought to the hospital for suspected serious injuries. Jose Vargas, the driver of the tractor trailer, was given an infraction for failure to drive a reasonable distance apart in a commercial vehicle resulting in a collision.