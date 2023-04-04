PLAINFIELD, Conn (WTNH) — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after he drove into the entrance sign for the Plainfield Police Department, according to officers.

Mason Heath, of Central Village, was driving north on Norwich Road at about 4 p.m. when he lost control of his Honda Accord, according to police. He then hit the sign, causing damage to its base and the landscaping around it.

Police believe that he was under the influence of alcohol and potentially drugs at the time, according to officers. He allegedly did not pass field sobriety tests and refused to perform breath tests.

He has been charged with failure to maintain proper lane, traveling unreasonably fast and operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

He has been released on a $10,000 bond.