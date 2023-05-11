BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — Body camera footage released on Thursday shows that a man made suicidal remarks and threatened to hurt state troopers before he approached them with a knife and was shot.

The three-minute video, released from the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General, shows that 59-year old Byron Harvey said “You’re going to have to shoot me” while two troopers were serving an eviction order.

“What do we need to do that for?” a trooper then asked.

“If you don’t, I’m going to get at least one of you,” Harvey replied.

Harvey was shot at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at 29 Tiffany St. in Brooklyn.

Warning: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.

The first trooper at the scene called for backup when he saw that Harvey was holding a knife, according to a report from the state.

The footage shows that Harvey had a large dog with him while he sat at one end of the kitchen during his discussion with troopers.

“We don’t want to hurt you,” one trooper is heard saying. “We don’t want you to hurt us.”

Harvey then stands up and is told to put the knife down multiple times. While approaching the two troopers, one discharged his TASER. The other, Trooper Romello Lumpkin, fires a shot, hitting Harvey in the abdomen.

Harvey was taken by a helicopter to a hospital in Massachusetts. He remained there, as of Thursday afternoon.