One dead in fatal pulley accident in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Louisiana man has died in a construction accident in Plainfield Thursday.

The accident happened at the Plainfield Renewable Energy Plant at 12 Millbrook Road around 4a.m.

According to police, a contracting crew had been attempting to replace an expansion joint when part of the pulley system let go, causing the joint to fall, pinning a worker under it.

Justin Scott, 39, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana was transported to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

Federal OSHA and CT OSHA are currently investigating the incident.