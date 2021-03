SOUTH WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windham firefighters battled a blaze on Jaynes Avenue off of Cartwright Ave. Saturday morning.

Firefighters told News 8 it started in a shed-sized workshop and spread to the building next to it.

One firefighter injured their ankle at the scene.

Several engines from around the area responded to assist South Windham, including Willimantic and Windham, and North Windham.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.