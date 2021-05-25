‘Our Humanity’ Initiative helping high risk communities get vaccinated

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — While Connecticut continues to be one of the leading states for COVID-19 vaccinations–the effort continues to get the vaccine to black, Hispanic, and indigenous populations.

A push is on to eliminate the COVID-19; particularly in high risk communities. Spearheading the community outreach, URU CEO, Crystal Emery.

“Everybody has a different strong suit and when you bring that together, that collective action is what brings change,” said Emery.

To get the word out, a pandemic partnership is being forged between the Willimantic fire department and community leaders. Their message is clear–“get vaccinated.”

“We still have work to do here,” said Chief Marc Scrivener. “Of our 24,000 residents in the town of Windham, 42.5% have received their first dose, 34% are fully vaccinated.”

Right now, the state of Connecticut is leading the way in America when it comes to vaccinations. Studies show 70% of the state has received the first of two doses. With vaccinations on the rise, mass vaccination sites are on the decline.

“We will continue to make sure that there will be plenty of places where people can get vaccinated, even when the mass vaccination sites are closed down,” said Dr. Diedre Gifford, Acting Commissioner for the State Department of Public Health.

One year after the pandemic struck–more than half a million lives have been lost and the nation prepares to embrace a new normal.