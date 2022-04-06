KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of parents have filed a complaint with the state against the Killingly Board of Education. Several testified in front of the State Board of Education Wednesday, asking for assistance to help the students in town who have mental health issues.

Many parents and students in Killingly wanted to have a school-based health center at the town’s high school, which would offer behavioral and mental health services.

They say that is even more important during the pandemic and conducted a survey of seventh through 12th graders, many of whom reported wanting to hurt or kill themselves. But parents say the board ignored or doubted those results.

The school department had asked Generations Family Health Center to submit a proposal to operate the school-based health center.

It would have been at no cost to the school district, however, the Killingly Board of Education voted down the proposal last month. Now, parents are taking action.

”I was scared if I told people I was so depressed they would think of me differently. I had no support the first year or two and I wanted to die,” said Julianna Morrissette, a senior.

“I am one of the parents who put forth the complaint and I am pleading with you to investigate. Please help us help our children in Killingly,” said Christine Cicchetti.

News 8 reached out to the chairperson of the Board of Education to get reaction to this complaint and these concerns but have not yet heard back.