WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – A parole fugitive was arrested on new gun and narcotics charges Friday after being found in Willimantic, according to police.

Police said officers were on directed parole in the area of Ash Street and North Street after getting information that 39-year-old Edwin Bristol was living in the area. Police learned that Bristol was a fugitive from the Department of Correction after he violated his parole.

Officers were able to pull Bristol over in his gold sedan after they observed him committing several motor vehicle violations. Bristol was detained with no incident, according to police.

Police said a K-9 then was used to sniff the exterior of Bristol’s vehicle, which led to officers finding a large amount of suspected heroin, crack cocaine and a .380 caliber gun in his vehicle.

Bristol is facing multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance, carrying a pistol with a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm.