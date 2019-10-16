PD: Man in ‘suspicious’ car attempts to lure child in Putnam

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH)– Police in Putnam are investigating a suspicious incident where a child was allegedly told to get into a stranger’s car on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the child reported that at around 3 p.m. while they were walking in the area of Frank Street and Centennial Street, someone driving by stopped and made a comment to the effect of “get in the car.”

The child then ran away from the area and the vehicle turned down Centennial Street.

Police say that the car was described as a newer silver sedan with a tinted rear windshield and a roof rack.

The child described the suspect as a white male with short grey/brown hair, with a bald patch and no facial hair.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has surveillance video of that area is urged to contact detectives at 860-928-6565. Anonymous tips can be left at 860-963-0000 or through www.putnampolice.com.