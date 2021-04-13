PD: One hospitalized after crash involving tractor-trailer on Rt. 12 in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer sent one person to the hospital and temporarily closed down Putnam Road (Rt. 12) in Plainfield Monday evening.

At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Plainfield police, Atwood Hose Fire Department and American Legion Ambulance were called to Putnam Road in the area of Fountain Street, in the Wauregan section of town. State police were called in to assist.

Upon arrival, officers saw a Grand Marquis off the roadway with disabling damage and a tractor-trailer unit blocking both travel lanes with disabling damage.

Investigators determined the 72-year-old Grand Marquis operator was traveling south on Putnam Road when the vehicle crossed into the opposite lane, striking a northbound-traveling tractor-trailer. The Grand Marquis came to a final rest against a telephone pole. The driver was extricated and was transported by LifeStar to a hospital in Rhode Island. The driver is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The 26-year-old tractor-trailer operator declined medical treatment while on scene, police said.

The roadway has since reopened.

Plainfield police are investigating this incident. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the department (860)-564-0804.