PD: Two teens arrested after stabbing that left one of them injured on Saturday night in Windham

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl stabbed a 12-year-old girl in Windham on Saturday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from Troop K received reports of a stabbing on a bike trail located on Hilltop Drive. When troopers arrived, they found a 12-year-old girl who had sustained minor injuries and was brought to a local hospital.

Further investigation revealed the stabbing stemmed from an ongoing conflict between the 12- year-old and the 13-year-old girls.

The accused teen was located and detained without incident. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Both teens were issued juvenile summonses as the 12-year-old victim was charged with breach of peace and the 13-year-old suspect is accused of breach of peace and second-degree assault.