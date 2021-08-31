PD: Wauregan man charged in armed March duplex burglary, car theft

Windham

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alex Betancourt-Vazquez, 23, of Wauregan (Photo: Plainfield police)

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of assaulting a person, burglarizing a duplex, and getting away in a stolen car in Wauregan has been arrested and is facing over a dozen charges, according to Plainfield police.

Police said on March 17, multiple items from a duplex in Wauregan and a vehicle had been reported stolen. Police said that around $6,720 worth of items were stolen from one side of the duplex, and around $1,322 worth of items were stolen from the other side.

One of the victims told police that two masked people had entered his residence carrying a black assault-style rifle and assaulted him before leaving in the neighbor’s vehicle.

Two days later, police obtained and served a search warrant for Alex Betancourt-Vazquez, 23, of Wauregan, and found several of the items that were reported stolen from the duplex, as well as a large amount of unprescribed Xanax.

Police served two arrest warrants and arrested Betancourt-Vazquez Monday evening. He was charged with the following:

  • Burglary in the First Degree
  • Larceny in the Third Degree
  • two counts of Criminal Trespass in the First Degree
  • two counts of Larceny in the Fourth Degree
  • Home invasion
  • Reckless endangerment in the Second Degree
  • Threatening in the Second Degree
  • Assault in the Third Degree
  • Robbery in the First Degree
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Possession of Narcotics Possession of Paraphernalia

He was held on a $225,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss