PD: Wauregan man charged in armed March duplex burglary, car theft

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of assaulting a person, burglarizing a duplex, and getting away in a stolen car in Wauregan has been arrested and is facing over a dozen charges, according to Plainfield police.

Police said on March 17, multiple items from a duplex in Wauregan and a vehicle had been reported stolen. Police said that around $6,720 worth of items were stolen from one side of the duplex, and around $1,322 worth of items were stolen from the other side.

One of the victims told police that two masked people had entered his residence carrying a black assault-style rifle and assaulted him before leaving in the neighbor’s vehicle.

Two days later, police obtained and served a search warrant for Alex Betancourt-Vazquez, 23, of Wauregan, and found several of the items that were reported stolen from the duplex, as well as a large amount of unprescribed Xanax.

Police served two arrest warrants and arrested Betancourt-Vazquez Monday evening. He was charged with the following:

Burglary in the First Degree

Larceny in the Third Degree

two counts of Criminal Trespass in the First Degree

two counts of Larceny in the Fourth Degree

Home invasion

Reckless endangerment in the Second Degree

Threatening in the Second Degree

Assault in the Third Degree

Robbery in the First Degree

Disorderly Conduct

Possession of Narcotics Possession of Paraphernalia

He was held on a $225,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.