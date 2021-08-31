PD: Wauregan man charged in armed March duplex burglary, car theft

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of assaulting a person, burglarizing a duplex, and getting away in a stolen car in Wauregan has been arrested and is facing over a dozen charges, according to Plainfield police.
Police said on March 17, multiple items from a duplex in Wauregan and a vehicle had been reported stolen. Police said that around $6,720 worth of items were stolen from one side of the duplex, and around $1,322 worth of items were stolen from the other side.
One of the victims told police that two masked people had entered his residence carrying a black assault-style rifle and assaulted him before leaving in the neighbor’s vehicle.
Two days later, police obtained and served a search warrant for Alex Betancourt-Vazquez, 23, of Wauregan, and found several of the items that were reported stolen from the duplex, as well as a large amount of unprescribed Xanax.
Police served two arrest warrants and arrested Betancourt-Vazquez Monday evening. He was charged with the following:
- Burglary in the First Degree
- Larceny in the Third Degree
- two counts of Criminal Trespass in the First Degree
- two counts of Larceny in the Fourth Degree
- Home invasion
- Reckless endangerment in the Second Degree
- Threatening in the Second Degree
- Assault in the Third Degree
- Robbery in the First Degree
- Disorderly Conduct
- Possession of Narcotics Possession of Paraphernalia
He was held on a $225,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.