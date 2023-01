KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 101 in Killingly is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Connecticut DOT.

Route 101 is closed at Pine Knolls Drive due to the crash. It was reported just before 3 a.m.

Officials have not released further details on the crash, such as who was involved or if there are any major injuries at the scene.

