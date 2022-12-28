KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was fatally struck by a car in Killingly on Tuesday, according to Connecticut State Police.

The incident took place just before 8 p.m. on Route 101 in Killingly. A Toyota Prius was traveling eastbound, and a pedestrian was crossing the roadway.

Police said she was wearing dark clothing at the time and not using the crosswalk.

Officers said the Prius struck the pedestrian, identified as 45-year-old Amanda Bell, who was quickly transported to UMASS Memorial Hospital for serious injuries. She later died in the hospital.

Authorities towed the Prius from the scene, and police said the driver didn’t sustain any injuries.

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing, police said. Anyone with any information about this collision is asked to call Troop D at (860) 779-4900.