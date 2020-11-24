Plainfield community helps food pantry give hundreds of turkeys to those in need

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– In Plainfield, we are at Project Pin which is giving out turkeys and holiday meals today – all the fixings.

It’s really a well organized event here. They have the turkeys. They also have two bags and a basket that each family gets. So they have everything they need for the holiday meal.

A lot of people were concerned here in the Plainfield area, especially here at the pantry because earlier on they didn’t think they’d have enough turkeys to give away to all the people who needed them but then others stepped in.

The Plainfield Police Department hooked up Project Pin with Hometown, which provided nearly 300 turkeys. Then people in the community donated a hundred more. So now they have plenty for those who need them.

“This organization is wonderful. Normally I am donating every year to help out and this year I have been eating by the grace of Project Pin,” said Dee Bowerman, Plainfield.

This distribution and really this whole operation depends on these volunteers. There are dozens here today helping give out the food and there were dozens more yesterday packing up all of these bags.