Plainfield food pantry finds new facility near Moosup

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Some good news concerning an eastern Connecticut food pantry that was in danger of closing!

The director of Project Pin says a new location has been found that the organization can afford.

News 8 told you last week, that the rent was going up on their current facility, which is in a church that was about to merge with two other houses of worship.

The new place will be in nearby Moosup on Village Center Circle.

Project Pin is the only food pantry serving the immediate area. The announcement of their opening will come soon, once it's set up.

