Plainfield man arrested for cocaine, unregistered vehicle

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield man was arrested on four separate charges Friday night.

According to police, 56-year-old Ricky Hart was caught with no front registration plate on his Ford Fusion. Police stopped Hart on East Main Street in Central Village, Conn. around 9:58 p.m. and found his vehicle unregistered and license suspended,

Police said with the help of K-9 Vail they located cocaine in the vehicle, as well.

Hart was charged with improper display, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating under suspension and possession of narcotics. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24.