PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Plainfield and his mother were arrested for an incident involving a BB gun that stemmed from a social media argument.

The man, 18-year-old Luis Hernandez, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with breach of peace, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief, risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, and assault. He was released on a $50,000 non-surety bond and is due in court on July 31.

Hernandez’s charges stem from an incident on Feb. 19. Police responded to the area of Bitgood Village in the Moosup village of Plainfield around 10:52 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving 10 people.

At the scene, officers contacted witnesses who said two men and a woman arrived a short time earlier due to a disagreement that occurred over social media. One of the men instigated a fight with juveniles, who were both visiting and lived at the residence, police said.

Witnesses told police the man also brought a BB gun style pistol and used it, causing damage to the front door.

Police found that the woman was also involved in the disturbance. She was identified as Hernandez’s mother, 42-year-old Mary Pruenca. Both Pruenca and Hernandez fled the scene before police arrived.

Pruenca was arrested on May 10 and charged with breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor. She was released on a $10,000 bond.