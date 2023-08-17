PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainfield police officer rescued a man who drove his car off a bridge into a body of water on Wednesday night, police said.

Plainfield police received a 911 call from a person who said a vehicle drove off a bridge into the Apple Tree Meadow Brook on Moosup Pond Road.

After arriving at the scene, police said the vehicle was submerged in the water and the driver was trapped inside. Police arrived on scene and an officer was able to safely remove the man before the vehicle became fully submerged.

An investigation revealed the driver identified as a Moosup man, failed to maintain his vehicle in the proper lane and struck a wooden guardrail. Police said the vehicle destroyed the guard rail and went into the Apple Tree Meadow Brook.

Poice siad the vehicle was removed by an auto company and the driver was given a verbal warning for failing to stay in the proper lane.

Officers believed the driver sustained a head injury in the crash based on physical evidence observed on the front windshield.

The driver refused medical treatment but he was later transported to the hospital for a head injury by his family.