Plainfield PD apprehend juvenile while investigating several car thefts, break-ins overnight

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police investigated several car break-ins and car thefts early Tuesday morning and at one point arrested a juvenile.

At around 4:09 a.m., police received a report of a Nissan Rogue stolen from Charolette Drive in the Wauregan section of Plainfield.

An officer saw the Nissan and another vehicle, a Kia Sedona later confirmed to be stolen out of Hebron, speeding on Norwich Road. Police observed both vehicles try to turn left onto Academy Hill Road when the Kia collided with the Nissan.

The Kia then struck two parked vehicles at American Rides LLC. One person left the Kia and ran off toward Cemetery Road.

Police were able to apprehend the Kia driver and placed him, a 14-year-old from New Haven, into custody.

Meanwhile, two people ran off from the Nissan toward Sam’s Food Mart, entering the treeline. A K-9 unit investigated the area with no results.

The apprehended juvenile was issued a summons for multiple charges including first-degree larceny, interfering with an officer and evading the scene. The juvenile was released into a family member’s custody.

Police received two reports of attempted car break-ins overnight Tuesday on East Street and Brookside Drive. There were five reported car break-ins in total.

Police also responded to two other stolen vehicle complaints out of Community Avenue and Greene Avenue. This is in addition to the Nissan stolen from Charolette Drive and the Kia that was stolen out of Hebron.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plainfield Police at 860-564-0804.