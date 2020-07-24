Plainfield PD arrest serial arsonist

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield Police have arrested a man accused of intentionally setting several fires over the last four years.

Thursday, police arrested Roland Bourque III, 29, of Moosup, Connecticut. He is charged with two counts of arson.

Police say the charges stem from intentionally setting fires in Moosup, one of which occurred on South Main Street on June 22, 2016, and the other on Roy Street on August 17, 2017.

Bourque confessed to setting both fires when he was taken into custody after being caught in the act of intentionally setting a fire at an abandoned residence in Moosup on May 2, 2020.

Bourque was held on a $300,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at the State of Connecticut Superior Court on Friday.

The investigations were jointly investigated by Plainfield PD, Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, and the Town of Plainfield Fire Marshal’s Office.