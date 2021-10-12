Plainfield PD: Former teacher, coach arrested on charges of sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A former teacher and coach at a Plainfield school was arrested on multiple charges of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor Tuesday.

Back in May, Plainfield Police initiated an investigation after receiving a complaint from a concerned parent regarding inappropriate text messages on their child’s cell phone. Some of these messages included inappropriate photographs and the admission of giving the child marijuana, police said.

Investigation revealed Plainfield Central School’s eighth-grade social studies teacher at the time, 31-year-old Craig McCue of North Stonington, sent those messages. Police determined McCue had several inappropriate relationships with other minors.

McCue was charged Tuesday with two counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree and seven counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Police said all victims at the time were under the age of 16 and were either students, former students or players he had coached.

In a statement Tuesday, Plainfield Public Schools said McCue was placed on administrative leave with pay when they learned of the pending investigation last spring and added they made steps to ensure the teacher would not enter school property.

School officials said McCue resigned while the investigation was pending and he has not been an employee of the school district during the 2021-2022 academic year.

McCue was held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Plainfield PD is asking anyone who may have additional information related to McCue to contact them at (860) 564-0804.