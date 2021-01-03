Plainfield PD investigate parked burning car near South Walnut Street

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield Police are investigating a parked burning car Saturday morning.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Plainfield Police and Atwood Fire Department responded to the area of 147 South Walnut Street in Wauregan.

Upon arrival, Atwood Hose Fire Department extinguished the fire and determined the vehicle was unoccupied.

The incident is believed to be criminal in nature and will remain under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department.

Police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance in the area regarding the incident to contact them at 860-564-0804.