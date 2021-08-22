Plainfield PD: Juvenile in possession of loaded firearm arrested

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield Police responded to the area of Mapleshade Avenue early Sunday morning after receiving a complaint of numerous males getting dropped off on foot in the area and wandering the neighborhood around 1:03 a.m.

Upon arriving to the area, officers conducted a foot patrol and located one 17-year-old juvenile male from Norwich wandering the roadway on foot. Police said the juvenile attempted to elude officers but was detained and through investigation, found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

Police arrested the juvenile and later issued a juvenile summons, charging him with carrying a pistol without a permit and breach of peace second degree. The juvenile was released into the custody of his parents, according to police.

Police said the two other juveniles were located at a nearby residence and they stated they were unaware of the other juveniles’ actions.

