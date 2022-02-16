PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Plainfield are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the parking lot of 4 Putnam Road in the Central Village section of Plainfield around 12:38 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground in the lot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the 52-year-old man, who was still unresponsive. Police said medical services were immediately requested and after their arrival it was determined the man was deceased.

The man has not yet been identified.

An investigator from the State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene to assist in the investigation and an autopsy will be conducted, police said.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department Special Investigations Unit at (860) 564-0804.

