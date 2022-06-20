PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the Plainfield Police Department and other emergency teams were dispatched to South Main Street early on Monday morning for a one-car rollover crash.

Police said that in their investigation, they discovered that Matthew Naples, 18, was traveling northbound on South Main St. when his 2004 Toyota Corolla veered off the roadway to the right striking part of a bridge. The car then rolled over onto its roof in the middle of the street.

The car sustained a great deal of damage, and police said it had to be removed from the scene.

Naples was able to get out of the car and was transported to the Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center by the American Legion Ambulance for suspected minor injuries.

Police also said that Naples was issued an infraction for failure to drive in the proper lane.