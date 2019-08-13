Plainfield PD respond to report of murder, later confirmed as prank call

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police responded to a call from a man that stated he had just murdered his mother and will “shoot the police” if they come; It turned out to be a prank call.

Police said they got the call at around 6:32 p.m. and responded to a home on Charlotte Drive. When officers approached the home, the homeowner appeared to be surprised. Upon investigation, officials later confirmed it was a prank call and there is no danger to the community.

State Police told Plainfield police they also received a similar “swatting” call.

Plainfield police want to remind residents they take every call seriously and will not stop until the incident is fully investigated.