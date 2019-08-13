Plainfield PD respond to report of murder, later confirmed as prank call

Windham

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police responded to a call from a man that stated he had just murdered his mother and will “shoot the police” if they come; It turned out to be a prank call.

Police said they got the call at around 6:32 p.m. and responded to a home on Charlotte Drive. When officers approached the home, the homeowner appeared to be surprised. Upon investigation, officials later confirmed it was a prank call and there is no danger to the community.

State Police told Plainfield police they also received a similar “swatting” call.

Plainfield police want to remind residents they take every call seriously and will not stop until the incident is fully investigated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss