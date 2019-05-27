Plainfield PD: Single motorcycle collision leaves operator with minor injuries

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WTNH) - Plainfield Police and Fire officials responded to the area of Norwich and Cemetery Roads for a single motorcycle collision on Monday morning.

Police said at around 11:15 a.m., the motorcycle operator was traveling south on Norwich Road when he entered into a skid, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle.

The operator was identified as Tyler Ducharme, 27, of North Smithfield, Rhode Island. Ducharme was transported to the Plainfield Emergency Care Center to be treated for possible minor injuries.

