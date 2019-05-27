Windham

Plainfield PD: Single motorcycle collision leaves operator with minor injuries

May 27, 2019

Updated: May 27, 2019 01:32 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Plainfield Police and Fire officials responded to the area of Norwich and Cemetery Roads for a single motorcycle collision on Monday morning.

Police said at around 11:15 a.m., the motorcycle operator was traveling south on Norwich Road when he entered into a skid, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle.

The operator was identified as Tyler Ducharme, 27, of North Smithfield, Rhode Island. Ducharme was transported to the Plainfield Emergency Care Center to be treated for possible minor injuries.

