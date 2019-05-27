Plainfield PD: Single motorcycle collision leaves operator with minor injuries
(WTNH) - Plainfield Police and Fire officials responded to the area of Norwich and Cemetery Roads for a single motorcycle collision on Monday morning.
Police said at around 11:15 a.m., the motorcycle operator was traveling south on Norwich Road when he entered into a skid, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle.
Related: Motorcycle gang brawl leads to shutdown of Plainville bar
The operator was identified as Tyler Ducharme, 27, of North Smithfield, Rhode Island. Ducharme was transported to the Plainfield Emergency Care Center to be treated for possible minor injuries.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Stratford police searching for armed robbery suspect
- Glastonbury teen awarded congressional award
- Police: substance that sent 3 students at prom to hospital was pepper spray
- HAMDEN PD: Searching for purse thief
- Cigna threatens to leave state if public option healthcare bill passes, proposal now dead
- New Haven hoping to bring professional tennis back to the Elm City
- Two Connecticut competitors remaining in Scripps National Spelling Bee
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - After several quiet years, tornadoes have erupted in the United States over the last two weeks as a volatile mix of warm, moist air from the Southeast and persistent cold from the Rockies clashed and stalled over the Midwest.Read More »
- Damy and chilly overnight, partly sunny Thursday morning
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
- At least 7 dead as severe weather hits the Plains; storms next headed to East Coast
- Another day of tornadoes in Midwest, but St. Louis spared
- Tornadoes on the Plains not as bad as feared; threat remains
Don't Miss
News 8 to provide live coverage…
This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Stratford police searching for armed robbery suspect
Police in Stratford are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery.Read More »
-
Glastonbury teen awarded congressional award
A teenager from Glastonbury is being recognized by Connecticut lawmakers for...Read More »
-
Police: substance that sent 3 students at prom to hospital was pepper spray
We now know what made some kids at a prom in Groton sick over the weekend.Read More »
-
HAMDEN PD: Searching for purse thief
Police in Hamden are looking for a purse thief.Read More »
-
Cigna threatens to leave state if public option healthcare bill passes, proposal now dead
A public option healthcare bill appears to be dead Wednesday evening after...Read More »
Video Center
-
World's smallest baby survives and is home with family five months later
The world's smallest baby to ever survive is now home with her family.Read More »
-
Stratford police searching for armed robbery suspect
Police in Stratford are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery.Read More »
-
Singer Gavin DeGraw performs at Farmington elementary school
How's this for hard work really paying off? Singer Gavin DeGraw performed at Noah Wallace Elementary School in Farmington. He made the appearance to celebrate the school winning first place in the 2019 Bag It Up For Goodwill Challenge.Read More »