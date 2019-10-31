Plainfield police discover dead 60-year-old man

PLAINFIEILD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, Plainfield police responded to a report of an unconscious male in a car who was later reported to be deceased.

According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers received a call from a customer from Sam’s Food Mart at 7:48 p.m. regarding an unconscious man in a car. It is not known how long the man was in his car.

Officers dispatched to the scene and located the man. While not identified at this time, police determined the man was 60-years-old and was discovered unconscious and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead on scene. An investigation is still active.

Investigation is ongoing.

