Plainfield Police investigate after pedestrian struck by Amazon delivery van

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by an Amazon delivery van Tuesday afternoon.

Police, American Legion Ambulance, Atwood Hose Fire Department and KB Paramedic were dispatched to 22 All Hollows Road at around 3:32 p.m for a report of a pedestrian struck by an Amazon delivery van.

Upon arrival, police observed an Amazon van pulled along the right side of the roadway and an operator who was standing outside the van. Police said a woman who was screaming in pain on the ground was already being treated by emergency medical personnel.

Police identified the woman as 67-year-old Natalya Aguiar of All Hollows Road.

Aguiar was transported to Day Kimball Hospital for her injuries and later taken by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital, police said.

According to police, the van driver said he had backed into the driveway to make a delivery when the resident had arrived home. He said he proceeded to back up further and that he believes he put the vehicle in park. He told police he exited the vehicle and it began to roll down the driveway.

Police said Aguiar’s daughter had been operating her vehicle when they arrived home and Aguiar had started exiting the back of the vehicle as the Amazon van began to roll.

Police said her daughter heard Aguiar start screaming and that’s when she saw what was happening.