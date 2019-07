PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Plainfield Police Department are undergoing an investigation on a motor vehicle accident.

The accident occurred around 4:30 pm on Monday in the westbound lanes of Lathrop Road, near the I-395 overpass.

According to police, a black 2007 Honda Civic and a blue 2004 Honda Odyssey were involved in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804.