Plainfield police investigating bomb threat; no threat detected

Windham

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Plainfield police car_1525562009387.PNG.jpg

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police are investigating a bomb threat that occurred Friday night,

Police say on Friday at 5:49 pm, Plainfield officers received a bomb threat from an unknown number directed towards an address on Pickett Road in Central Village.

Plainfield police, Central Village firefighters and State Police responded to the scene and evacuated residences in the area.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad reached the scene and conducted a search of the property utilizing their explosives detection K9. No threat was detected.

This incident is still under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss