PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating the untimely death of a Plainfield woman, authorities announced on Tuesday.

Police said officers were dispatched to a home on Cemetery Road just before 2 p.m. for a call about a deceased person.

After arriving at the scene, officers located the body of the woman in the backyard of the home. The woman was identified as 33-year-old Kristine Knox.

Police are treating Knox’s death as suspicious pending autopsy results of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804.