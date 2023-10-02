PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainfield police are searching for an individual who was seen withdrawing funds from another person’s bank account using stolen cards on Saturday, authorities said.



Police responded at 11:15 a.m. to the Jewett City Savings Bank in Plainfield for the reporting of a woman withdrawing funds using a stolen identification card and debit card.

Photograph of the alleged suspect withdrawing money from another person’s account at Jewett City Savings Bank. (CREDIT: Plainfield Police Department)





The woman appeared to be driving a light-colored Toyota Corolla that was a newer model, according to police.



Police said the woman also conducted other fraudulent transactions in Griswold on Saturday.



The Plainfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Barile at 860-564-0804 Ext.6.