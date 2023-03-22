Plainfield police shared the following images of a person who burglarized two businesses on March 20, 2022. (Source: Plainfield Police Department)

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police believe the same thief burglarized two restaurants on Monday.

At about 2:30 a.m. Mr. Z’s Restaurant, located on Norwich Road, was burglarized by a thief driving a black SUV, according to police. The driver — who police believe is a white man wearing a light-colored zip-up sweatshirt, along with jeans, Under Armour sneakers, a surgical mask, glasses and gloves — broke into the building and stole “a significant sum” of money.

About 30 minutes later, the same man burglarized the Hong Kong Star on Lathrop Road, according to police.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to contact Officer Julie Jordan at (860) 564-0804. Tips can also be given anonymously at (860) 564-7065.