Plainfield police searching for man involved in hit and run on Norwich Road

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police are searching for a man around his 20’s in connection to a hit and run on Norwich Road Saturday.

Members of the Plainfield police, American Legion Ambulance, and Plainfield Fire Department responded to the scene of a two-car motor vehicle crash on Norwich Road at the intersection of Gallop Street at around 5:30 P.M.

Police said upon the investigation, officers determined a grey 2005 Mazda 6i operated by Anna Richard, 59 of Plainfield, was traveling southbound on Norwich Road when attempting to turn left on Gallop Street.

A white Dodge Dakota with classic license plates starting in “00,” failed to stop at the sign and hit the grey Mazda on its left rear end.

Police said Richard’s was transported by ambulance to the hospital for suspected injuries sustained in the crash.

The Dodge Dakota left the scene, traveling southbound on Norwich Road before police could get there.

Police said witnesses described the person driving the Dodge as a white male around his 20’s, brown-orange beard, and wearing a white baseball cap.

Officers are still attempting to identify the Operator of the evading vehicle. Anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has information regarding the evading Dodge Dakota is urged to contact Officer Hailey Griffin of the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804. All tips will remain confidential.