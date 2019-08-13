Plainfield police sent on swatting call

(WTNH) — It was just about 6:30 Monday night when Plainfield police received a potentially dangerous call.

“The caller called in and informed us that he had just shot his mother and that she was bleeding,” said Plainfield Police Chief Michael Suprenant.

It was an out of state number on the routine line.

“The caller was armed and he threatened to shoot any responding officers that were coming to the home,” said Chief Suprenant.

He was among the officers who responded to Charlotte Drive. They were in contact with state police at the time and realized this may be a hoax known as swatting.

“They were responding to the same exact type situation and the same exact call,” explained Chief Suprenant.

Still they had to make sure everything was okay and say these types of pranks can be dangerous.

“Kids are out on the roadway their bicycles so you’re putting our citizens at risk,” said Chief Suprenant. “You’re putting the officers at risk.”

In Wichita, Kansas a swatting prank on a gamer turned deadly when he was shot by police responding to his home.

Melba Llubers lives at the house where Plainfield police were sent Monday.

“It was scary you know,” said Llubers.

Her husband was watching TV when he heard a knock on a bedroom window.

When he looked out he couldn’t see anything but then a few minutes later he decided to go outside and shut off the pool pump and that’s when he saw police.

“Three police were pointing on him,” said Llubers who said the officers had their guns drawn. “Yes and he was so surprised because he said what happened.”

Her husband let officers search the house.

“We want to find out who’s doing it,” said Chief Suprenant. “We want to stop it because it does waste a lot of resources and it puts a lot of people at risk.”

“You don’t need people like that doing stuff to other people like that,” said neighbor Jackie Gendreau.

Swatting is a class D felony in Connecticut but the chief says federal charges could also be filed.

“Thank god everything was okay,” said Llubers.

