Plainfield reacts to Amazon distribution center creating hundreds of jobs for area

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– In Plainfield, the site of the former Plainfield Dog Track closed about 15 years ago now. As you can tell from this sign, the town has been hoping that someone would develop this property and they now say they have a good one.

They say that Amazon will be building a distribution center there which is more than 202,000 square feet with more than six hundred parking spaces, and they say that this project will create hundreds of jobs for this area which is in great need of that. Many of those full time jobs will start at $15 an hour.

“We’ve had companies from out of town calling us asking what we have for availability because they want to relocate here. So this is going to cause such a wonderful trickle down effect for the town. It’s going to be wonderful. And they hope to be up and running sometime next year,” said Mary Ann Chinatti, Town Planner.

Amazon has also agreed to install a sidewalk the length of the property right up here to the border here with Big Y. Beyond that the town will take over.