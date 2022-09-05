PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainfield schools announced that parents will be asked to give their opinions on whether or not officials should hire unarmed security guards at their two district elementary schools.

The decision to take this step comes after a series of schools in Connecticut and nationwide are opting to arm security guards, following the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The school shooting left 21 victims dead, and many believe that the presence of school security could have prevented or lessened the fallout.

In light of this, the Board of Education in Plainfield instructed Superintendent Paul Brenton to create a survey for parents. The survey would be asking them whether or not they feel unarmed security would be best in their elementary schools.

This study could come from a combination of others done nationally, officials said.

Once the survey’s first draft is made, Board of Education members will look it over. Then, it will be sent out to parents once the final questions are nailed down.

The plan, according to school administrators, is to get the survey ready and sent out to parents as soon as possible. This way, they will have the majority of the results by their next meeting, which is scheduled for October 12.

Plainfield’s school district, which welcomed students back last week, does have four unarmed security guards already posted at the high school, Central Middle School, and the Memorial school complex. The issue, according to the superintendent, is funding.

While the schools already have these four guards, any additional guards hired would cost the district nearly $20,000 per guard. That money would need to come either from cutting already existing costs or grant money.

You can watch the full video of the Plainfield schools’ Board of Education meeting on their webpage.