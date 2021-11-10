Plainfield schools to see security increase after potential threat circulates on Snapchat

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — There will be a security increase within the Plainfield school district Wednesday after police received word of a threatening message sent through Snapchat.

In a Facebook post late Tuesday night, Plainfield Police said the department received numerous calls about a Snapchat message mentioning a shooting that would take place Wednesday at “phhs.”

Police said there has been no credible threat made directly to any school within the town. However, officers are on heightened alert and will be present at schools in the district to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Police said they are working with multiple law enforcement partners, including those within other states, to determine the origin of the message.

People are being asked not to share the Snapchat message if they see it.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804.