Plainfield woman arrested for possession of 1,200 bags of pre-packaged fentanyl

POMFRET, Conn. (WTNH) — A 40-year-old woman was arrested for Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell.

Kristy Carpenter of Plainfield was a passenger in a rental car that was stopped for a motor vehicle violation by Connecticut State Police – Troop D Quality of Life Task Force on Thursday, July 17.

Upon speaking with the driver and passenger, the Troopers noticed “several indicators of criminal activity and became suspicious that narcotics may be in the car”.

Carpenter admitted that she had narcotics on her person and also turned over 1,200 bags of pre-packaged fentanyl, weighing 265 grams, which she intended to sell.

Mugshot of Kristy Carpenter (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

She was placed on a $50,000 bond and is to appear in Danielson Superior Court on July 31, 2019.

Members of the Connecticut State Police are committed to combating drug activity in the “Quiet Corner” and anyone with information regarding the illegal sale of narcotics are encouraged to call the Troop D QLTF anonymous Tips Hotline at 860-779-4950 or message the QLTF Facebook page.