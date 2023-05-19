PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield Police have arrested a 34-year-old woman after she was found with a loaded gun and drugs.

Thursday, Plainfield Police Department received a complaint of drug use in the parking lot of a Dunkin Donuts, located at 65 Lathrop Rd.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that matched the description of the 911 call. Officers spoke with Nancy Privitera, 34, from Meriden, who they said tried to hide drugs under her leg.

Police reportedly removed Privitera from the vehicle and after a search, found a large amount of drugs and a loaded gun. She was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

Illegal Alteration of Firearms

Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle under Suspension.

Privitera is being held on bond at the Plainfield Police Department and will be arraigned at the Danielson Superior Court on Friday May 19.