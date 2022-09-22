PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old Plainfield man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly kidnapped and beat a woman, police announced Thursday.

According to police, officers heard on Aug. 25 that Matteo Ortiz had kidnapped the woman after the victim escaped and flagged down a caller. She was found hiding in a wooded area.

Ortiz and the woman know each other, according to police.

She had multiple, severe injuries across her body, according to police, and had been physically assaulted on multiple occasions over the course of three days.

The woman was in a car with Ortiz after days of abuse when he threatened to hurt her again if she contacted police, and then again when he was out of police custody, according to authorities. He left her in the car, and she was able to escape and find a bystander.

Police saw Ortiz drive by looking for the woman and were able to arrest him, according to authorities.

He has been charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, fifth-degree larceny and interfering with an emergency call. He was held on a $100,000 bond and first appeared in court on Aug. 26.

Thursday, he was given additional charges of third-degree assault, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of second-degree threatening, first degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault and unlawful restraint. A judge then gave him an additional $100,000 bond.