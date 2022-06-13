MOOSUP, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police are investigating the death of a man in Moosup.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Quinebaug Valley Communications Center contacted the Plainfield Police Department requesting they respond to Ward Avenue for a reported unconscious man.

Upon arrival, American Legion Ambulance and Moosup Fire Department were on the scene providing care to the man who police identified as Michael Roberts, 56, of Moosup.

Police said Roberts was taken to Backus Emergency Care Center where he was pronounced dead.

Through their investigation, police said they determined the people who reported the incident exited their home and discovered a Ford F150 at the end of the driveway with its headlights on.

When they approached, they observed Roberts to be unresponsive and severely injured on the ground, according to police. Emergency medical services were contacted immediately and CPR was started, police said, and Roberts was taken from the scene for further treatment once emergency services arrived.

According to police, an autopsy was performed on Roberts on Sunday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The cause and manner of death has yet to be determined.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804.