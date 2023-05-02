EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A box truck rammed into a police cruiser during a police pursuit in East Hartford Tuesday morning.

Willimantic police responded to a call from a concerned citizen of a suspicious person leaving NAPA Auto Parts at 51 Boston Post Rd. in Willimantic around 5 a.m. Police found the suspect, identified by state police as 47-year-old Lyle Solsbury of Danbury, walking out of the store with items in his hands.

Numerous items were stolen, and the business’s door and sign were damaged, police said.

Solsbury then entered a box truck parked across from the store’s entrance. When officers attempted to detain him, he was able to get away and fled the scene. While speeding away, he struck one of the police cruisers.

Police said officers attempted to stop Solsbury, but he ignored their signals. State police caught up with the truck and pursued it until he was eventually stopped on Rt. 2 in East Hartford.

Solsbury was taken into custody by state police. A warrant will be sought, and police said multiple charges are expected, stemming from the burglary.

Police later learned that Solsbury was a suspect from a burglary earlier in Lisbon, and the box truck was stolen from Waterbury.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is urged to contact Detective Eric Dean at (860) 465-3135.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app